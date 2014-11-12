BRIEF-Agco announces intended acquisition of the forage division of Lely Group
* Agco announces the intended acquisition of the forage division of Lely Group
Nov 12 Dow Chemical Co -
* Says on track to complete its $4.5 billion to $6 billion divestiture target by year-end 2015
* Dow Chemical says continues to assess opportunities in rationalizing its position in JV that no longer align with Dow's integration strategy
* Dow Chemical says is increasing its divestiture target to $7 billion to $8.5 billion to be complete by mid-2016
* Dow Chemical says will continue to narrow focus and streamline investments to deliver $1 billion in additional savings over next 3 years
* Plans to reduce equity position in all of its Kuwait JV, which will release capital for other strategic purposes
* Dow Chemical realigns external reporting segments
* Dow operating segments: agricultural sciences, consumer solutions, infrastructure solutions, performance materials & chemicals, performance plastics
* Dow Chemical says will reconfigure and reduce equity base in MEGlobal and Greater EQUATE JV through divestment of portion of Co's interests
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
* Delta successfully completes cash tender offer for additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico