June 28 Dow Chemical Co said it would
lay off about 2,500 employees globally, or about 4 percent of
its workforce, as part of a deal to assume full control of Dow
Corning, which was a joint-venture with Gorilla glass maker
Corning Inc.
The seeds and chemical maker said it would also shut down
silicones manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, North
Carolina, and Yamakita, Japan, as well as certain
administrative, corporate and manufacturing facilities.
Dow Chemical on Tuesday raised its annual cost savings
estimate for the deal to $400 million from $300 million. The
company said it was also targeting $100 million in growth
synergies.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)