NEW YORK, Sept 22 The Occupational Safety and
Health Administration on Tuesday released hundreds of pages of
documents related to Dow Chemical and a whistleblower
complaint that was filed last year by Kimberly Wood, a former
fraud investigator at the company.
The documents are being released in response to Freedom of
Information Act requests by Reuters and others. They can be
viewed on an OSHA web page: (1.usa.gov/1L4rQW9)
Among the documents released are the whistleblower's
complaint to OSHA, Dow's response to it, and several exhibits
that Wood submitted to OSHA in an effort to support her claims
against Dow and two of its top executives. The exhibits include
several Dow reports marked "confidential," which detail the
findings of internal investigations Wood conducted between 2009
and 2013 in her job at Dow's Fraud Investigative Services unit.
In 2014, Wood complained to OSHA and sued Dow, its CEO
Andrew Liveris and General Counsel Charles Kalil, alleging that
she had been wrongfully fired from her job after handling a
series of investigations that questioned Liveris's spending of
Dow funds. Dow denied Wood's allegations. The parties settled
the lawsuit earlier this year.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters published a story based on some
of the newly released documents. To view the story, click here:
(Reporting By Joshua Schneyer and Brian Grow.)