* Merger talks between giant U.S. rivals emerged this week
* Joint company would have integrated Asian supply chain
* Regional players from Japan, Taiwan, Korea would be
challenged
* Asia Pacific seen as key petrochemical growth region
By Henning Gloystein and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 11 A potential merger between Dow
Chemicals and DuPont could unleash a new force in
Asia's growing petrochemical sector with combined regional sales
of nearly $17 billion to compete in an industry dominated by
Middle East and East Asian firms.
News of advanced talks between the U.S. rivals on a merger
to forge a group with a market capitalization of over $120
billion broke this week, amid reports that this could be
followed up by a split into companies focused on agriculture,
specialty chemicals and materials.
Both Dow and DuPont declined to comment on Wednesday.
Whether as a newly created company or a subsidiary of a huge
parent, it could create a petrochemical business with research
operations in top consumer China, manufacturing in the trading
hub of Singapore and feedstock facilities in two of the main
export hubs, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
Such a combination would offer a challenge to Asia's
established players such as Japan's Sumitomo Chemical,
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corporation and South
Korea's Lotte Chemical.
"Anyone who is in that realm could be a little bit daunted,"
said Ee Foong Ewe, vice-president for ICIS in Asia, an energy
and petrochemical consultancy.
He said that a merger would allow the firms to consolidate
production and focus on growth areas in Asia.
Dow Chemical and DuPont have already benefitted from the
U.S. shale boom that has provided cheap feedstock to allow them
to produce petrochemicals more cheaply.
So far, Asia-Pacific is the second smallest region for the
companies behind North America and Europe-Middle East-Africa but
ahead of Latin America. Their combined 2014 sales for
Asia-Pacific were $16.84 billion, or 18 percent of joint sales.
This is only slightly below Sumitomo Chemical's global sales
of $19.5 billion in 2014 and over half of Taiwan's Formosa's
worldwide sales of $30 billion.
An often overlooked part of the oil industry, petrochemicals
are used in manufacturing and construction, and also in all
forms of plastics.
Analysts say global revenues could approach $1 trillion
early next decade and the industry is currently benefitting from
the almost two-thirds fall in crude oil prices since 2014,
resulting in healthy margins.
With demand in North America and Europe peaking due to slow
growth and pressure to use less plastic, established chemical
firms are seeking new markets.
This has shifted their focus to Asia, where demand for
petrochemicals and plastics, in particular, remains strong.
Dow Chemical and DuPont have independently invested in
petrochemical research laboratories in Shanghai, employing
hundreds of scientists.
DuPont has three manufacturing sites in Singapore, while Dow
Chemical has invested in petrochemical export facilities in
Saudi Arabia, where Sadara Chemical, Dow's joint venture with
state-run oil firm Saudi Aramco, started operations this month.
A source at a large petrochemical firm in South Korea said
he did not expect an immediate impact on the market if there was
a merger, but said given the potential size of any deal his
group was closely watching events.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho In SEOUL and Jessica
Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies)