GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares recover after downturn; gold rallies
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
DOW FUTURES AND NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.5 PCT, S&P FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.4 PCT
NEW YORK, March 22 The S&P 500 ended up slightly on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill and snapped up stocks after a steep drop the day before.