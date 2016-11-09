US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
DOW FUTURES DOWN 2.3 PCT OR 430 POINTS, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN 2.7 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 3.1 PCT AS TRUMP WINS U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps