SE Asia Stocks-Slightly down; all eyes on Trump-Xi meeting

By Ambar Warrick April 5 Southeast Asian stock markets, barring the Philippines and Indonesia, ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors awaited a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. China's Foreign Ministry said President Xi Jinping would travel to the United States to meet President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida on April 6-7. The Philippine index extended gains into a third session to c