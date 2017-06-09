Sri Lankan shares slip from 17-mth high ahead of cbank rate review
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
DOW INDUSTRIALS TURN NEGATIVE; S&P 500, NASDAQ EXTEND LOSSES AS TECH WEIGHS
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
* Boosts pipeline hopes, two days after good eye drug data (Adds analyst comments, details throughout, updates shares)
* Shares jump to two-year high (Adds quotes, background on Industrial Solutions problems)