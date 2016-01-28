KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 28 Sadara Chemical, a $20 billion petrochemical joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical, plans to start up its mixed-feed cracker in March, its chief executive Ziad al-Labban said.

"The Sadara mixed-feed cracker is scheduled to be commissioned in March and will ramp up to a feed of 85 million standard cubic feet per day of ethane and 50,000 barrels per day of naphtha," Labban told Reuters.

The Sadara complex is the largest petrochemical facility to be built in a single phase and comprises 26 integrated facilities. All facilities are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2017. The complex is located in Jubail, on the Gulf coast of the world's largest oil exporter.

In December, Sadara said it had started producing its first products. Labban said the first production of solution polyethylene was shipped to China. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)