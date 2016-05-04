Hong Kong stocks hurt by political tensions, close at 4-week lows
April 11 Hong Kong stocks closed at a four-week low on Tuesday geopolitical tensions involving North Korea and the Middle East hurt risk appetites.
DOW JONES AND S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.5 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.6 PCT
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations