UK mid-caps set for biggest one-day drop this year as dark skies gather
* Mining and energy stocks also weigh (Adds details, updates prices)
DOW JONES FUTURES AND NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.1 PCT, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.2 PCT
* Mining and energy stocks also weigh (Adds details, updates prices)
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
June 15 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, pulled lower by technology stocks, while investors fretted about the Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary policy amid weak economic data.