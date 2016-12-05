GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record high, dollar up on optimism, earnings
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains (Updates to U.S. market close)
DOW JONES FUTURES AND NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.4 PCT, S&P 500 FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.3 PCT
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.