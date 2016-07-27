Rainbow Rare Earths listing raises funds for Burundi mining project
* Has 10-year offtake and distribution agreement with Thyssenkrupp
DOW JONES FUTURES AND S&P 500 FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.2 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.7 PCT
* Has 10-year offtake and distribution agreement with Thyssenkrupp
* European earnings calendar year estimates: http://reut.rs/2553txN
* Oils lead sectoral fallers on weaker crude prices (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets) Adds details, updates prices)