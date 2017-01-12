US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally roars back to life
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
DOW JONES FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.2 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES AND S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.3 PCT
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields briefly added to their gains on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time, underpinned by investor optimism about rising company profits due to policies under a Trump administration.
* Antofagasta sees lowers tax rate, Fresnillo sees higher taxes (Adds Fresnillo, analyst comments, updates shares)