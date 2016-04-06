GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
DOW JONES FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.3 PCT; S&P 500 FUTURES AND NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.4 PCT
* Futures down: Dow 16 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)