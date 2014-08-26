US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy drags Wall St lower; airlines slide
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE TOPS 17,151.56 TO SET RECORD INTRADAY HIGH
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* SIG jumps on dividend cut, reshuffle (Adds details, closing prices)