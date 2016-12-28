Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
DOW JONES REVERSES COURSE, NOW DOWN ABOUT 0.1 PCT
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
(Corrects to add name of brokerage and full name of analyst in paragraph 3) By Hanna Paul Jan 25 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers, as investors viewed the consequences of President Trump's trade decisions in a favourable light. A more protectionist United States under Donald Trump could push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances, Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Tuesday
* China's c.bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt