SE Asia Stocks-Singapore hits 15-mth closing high; all eyes on Fed
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Feb 1 Singapore stocks hit a 15-month closing
high and Indonesia posted its first gain in four sessions on
Wednesday, while regional peers closed largely flat, as
investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting.
Singapore recovered from Tuesday's loss and ended the
session 0.7 percent higher, its highest close since October
2015.
Industrials and real estate stocks led the gains with
conglomerate Jardine Matheson gaining 1.6 perce