* Kuwait canceled K-Dow plastics JV in 2008
* Move was sparked by global recession
* Kuwait group says weighs legal options
* Dow shares climb 3.3 percent
(Adds background, updates shares)
May 24 An arbitrator ruled Kuwait's state-run
chemical company must pay Dow Chemical Co $2.16 billion
for wrongly canceling a planned plastics joint venture in 2008,
Dow said on Thursday.
The International Chamber of Commerce's International Court
ruling against Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC) of Kuwait is
final and binding and believed to be one of the largest ever
arbitration awards, according to Dow's law firm, Shearman and
Sterling LLP.
Kuwait pulled out of the $17.4 billion "K-Dow" petrochemical
joint venture as the global economy sunk into a deep recession
nearly four years ago and triggered charges from Dow that it had
violated agreements.
"This outcome brings resolution and closure to the issue,"
Andrew Liveris, Dow's chairman and chief executive, said in a
statement.
Dow struggled through a turbulent period in 2007 and 2008 as
the worsening economy hurt demand for many of its products, and
the company was the subject of rumors that it could be bought
out.
Those rumors were quashed after the company ousted two
senior employees it accused of holding unauthorized talks to
sell the company.
A Dow spokeswoman said it wasn't known when the company
would receive the money from PIC.
PIC, a unit of the Kuwait Petroleum Corp, said it was
considering its legal options.
"The company's management is discussing with lawyers all of
the legal proceedings that are available," according to a
statement by PVC's chairman and managing director Maha Mulla
Hussain, cited by state-run news agency KUNA.
Dow and PIC currently operate four other joint ventures,
including ME Global, EQUATE, Kuwait Olefins Co and Kuwait
Styrene Co.
The December 2008 cancellation of the K-Dow joint venture
had raised fears at the time among investors that Dow would be
unable to finance its planned $15 billion purchase of specialty
chemicals maker Rohm & Haas, a key plank in Liveris' strategy to
shift the company toward the higher margin business.
That deal only closed after Dow and Rohm & Haas altered the
terms, avoiding a trial at the last minute that had been filed
by Rohm.
Shares in Dow climbed 3.3 percent to $31.52 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
