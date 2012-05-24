KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait's state-run chemical
company said it was studying its legal options after an
international arbitrator ruled it must pay Dow Chemical Co
$2.16 billion for wrongly cancelling a planned plastics
joint venture in 2008.
The ruling against Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC) by the
International Chamber of Commerce's International Court is
believed to be one of the largest-ever arbitration awards,
according to Dow's law firm, Shearman and Sterling LLP.
"The company's management is discussing with lawyers all of
the legal proceedings that are available," state-run news agency
KUNA said, citing a statement by PIC's chairman and managing
director Maha Mulla Hussain.
PIC is a unit of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
