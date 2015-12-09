Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
Dec 8 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont are in advanced merger talks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The merger would be followed by a three-way breakup of the combined company, the sources told the Journal.
Dow's Chief Executive Andrew Liveris is expected to be executive chairman of the new company, with DuPont CEO Edward Breen retaining the title. (on.wsj.com/1U0sm89)
Representatives of the companies were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
