Feb 19 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co said the agriculture unit to be spun off following the companies' mega-merger will be based in Wilmington, Delaware, DuPont's current home town.

The agriculture company, whose name will feature DuPont, is expected to achieve $1.3 billion in synergies, the companies said on Friday.