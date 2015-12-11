Dec 11 U.S. chemical giants DuPont and Dow Chemical Co agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valuing the companies at $130 billion, with plans to eventually split into three.

The deal, which is likely to face intense regulatory scrutiny, allows the new company - to be called DowDuPont - to rejig assets based on their diverging fortunes.

The planned split would create companies focused on agriculture, materials and specialty products. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)