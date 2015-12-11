By Mike Stone
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Michael Klein, the former
Citigroup Inc investment banking chief, landed a leading
role advising Dow Chemical Co on its $130 billion merger
with DuPont as a result of the relationship he carefully
developed with Dow CEO Andrew Liveris.
Liveris spent six years on Citigroup's board of directors, a
tenure that ended in 2011. There he got to work with Klein, a
member of Citigroup's management committee. When Klein left
Citigroup in 2008, he continued to cultivate Liveris.
Now Klein's investment banking advisory firm, Klein and
Company, stands to split with Lazard Ltd and Morgan
Stanley the $80 million to $100 million in estimated
investment banking fees that Dow will pay for financial advice
on the merger.
It is Klein's biggest ever deal, topping the $41 billion
merger of commodity and mining firms Glencore Plc and
Xstrata, where Klein secured a rare role of advising both
companies. Klein also advised Dow in its acquisition of smaller
peer Rohm & Haas Co for $15 billion in 2009.
Klein's office declined to comment on its operations or any
matter relating to the merger.
Klein and Company boasts only a handful of employees on
LinkedIn. The profile of Peter Seibold, formerly of boutique
investment bank Evercore Partners Inc, shows he has been
a managing director at the group for the past nine months. The
U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says on its website
that David Friedman, formerly of Citigroup, is also working at
Klein's shop.
Klein worked at Salomon Brothers Inc beginning in 1998
before it was acquired by Citigroup that same year. In 2008, in
the midst of the financial crisis and aged only 44, Klein left
Citigroup and later put out his own shingle on New York's 5th
Avenue, just north of Rockefeller Center.
The deal between Midland, Michigan-based Dow and Wilmington,
Delaware-based DuPont combines two of the biggest and oldest
U.S. chemical producers and is a prelude to an eventual split of
the combined company into three discrete businesses, Dow and
DuPont said on Friday.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)