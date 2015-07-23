July 23 Dow Chemical Co reported a 28.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as margins rose, helped partly by lower costs for raw materials used to make plastics.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.14 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $882 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 13.5 percent to $12.91 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)