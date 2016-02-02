Feb 2 Dow Chemical Co reported 6.5 percent rise in quarterly operating profit as lower cost improved margins.

Net income available to the company's common shareholders, excluding certain items, rose to $1.08 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $992 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 20 percent to $11.46 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)