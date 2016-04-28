April 28 Dow Chemical Co reported an
87.9 percent fall in quarterly profit, mainly due to a charge
related to the settlement of a class action suit.
The net income available to the company's common
shareholders fell to $169 million, or 15 cents per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31, from $1.39 billion, or $1.18 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, net income rose nearly 2 percent to $993
million.
Net sales fell 13.5 percent to $10.70 billion.
Dow and DuPont agreed to merge in an all-stock deal
in December in a first step toward breaking up into three
separate businesses focused on agriculture, material science and
specialty products.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)