Oct 27 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as volumes jumped 10 percent.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $719 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.29 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Net income in the year-ago period included a 32 cents per share gain from the divestiture of AgroFresh unit, which makes chemicals that keep farm produce fresh.

Sales rose to $12.48 billion from $12.04 billion.

DuPont said on Tuesday the merger, announced in December, may not be completed by the year-end as originally scheduled and now expects it to close in the first quarter of 2017.

