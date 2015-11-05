(Adds details, Third Point and Dow comments)
Nov 5 Dow Chemical Co Chief Executive
Andrew Liveris has been meeting portfolio managers, CNBC
reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The meetings come ahead of the expiration of a one-year
standstill agreement with activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose
hedge fund Third Point LLC owns a nearly 2 percent stake in Dow
Chemical.
The company averted a proxy fight with Third Point last year
by agreeing to add four independent directors to its board.
Dow Chemical board member Ruth Shaw was also part of the
meetings.
Shaw told the investors that Third Point's attack was a
distraction, forcing the company to defer resources away from
Dow's day-to-day business, according to one of the sources. (cnb.cx/1Rz2Cy0)
Dow said last month it would "review all options" for its
farm chemicals and seeds unit, which has reported falling sales
for nearly a year.
Third Point, which owns a 1.99 percent stake in Dow, had
been pressuring the company to spin off its specialty chemical
units from its petrochemical businesses.
"Our financial performance over the last three years
demonstrates both the value of our strategy and quality of our
execution against it," Dow Chemical spokeswoman Rachelle
Schikorra said in an email, adding that the company is "very
clear" about its strategic priorities.
"We welcome ongoing opportunities to engage with our owners
on these topics," Schikorra said.
Third Point declined to comment.
