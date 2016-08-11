European shares gain ground, led by industrials after strong euro zone manufacturing data
* European major indexes up as manufacturing activity expands
DOW TICKS ABOVE 18,622.01 LEVEL TO HIT RECORD INTRADAY HIGH
* European major indexes up as manufacturing activity expands
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices.