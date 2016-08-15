SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Trump policy jitters; Singapore down 1 pct

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 31 Southeast Asian stock markets traded lower on Tuesday, in line with a global equity selloff, as U.S President Donald Trump's immigration and trade policies sapped investor confidence. Global stocks posted their biggest loss in six weeks after Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking widespread protests. MSCI's broades