DOW TURNS LOWER, FALLS 0.1 PCT AS CHEVRON DRAGS; S&P 500, NASDAQ 0.15 PCT LOWER
DOW TICKS ABOVE 18,960.76 LEVEL TO HIT RECORD HIGH
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, Luke Oram, a director in the public sector debt business, and FIG DCM director Nils Colldahl are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.
Jan 27 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened little changed on Friday, while strong results from tech companies propped up the Nasdaq.