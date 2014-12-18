Dec 17 Dow Chemical Co's ex-fraud
investigator can pursue claims of being unlawfully fired after
disclosing alleged financial misconduct related to the company,
including heavy spending by Chief Executive Officer Andrew
Liveris, a U.S. judge has ruled.
Kimberly Wood worked at Dow for 25 years before she was
fired in October. Her job required her to conduct internal
investigations, during which she said she discovered unreported
personal expenditures made by Liveris.
Wood alleges in the lawsuit that she was fired after
reporting these events to her superiors, upsetting Liveris and
executive vice president Charles Kalil, who later filed a motion
to dismiss the case.
The case has been filed under a provision of the
Sarbanes-Oxley act, under which publicly traded companies are
prohibited from discriminating or retaliating against
whistleblowers.
"Because Wood sufficiently pleads a claim for relief against
Defendants, their motion to dismiss will be denied," U.S. Judge
Thomas L. Ludington said in his ruling on Monday.
Dow could not be reached for a comment.
The case is Wood v. The Dow Chemical Co., 14-cv-13049, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Michigan (Bay City).
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)