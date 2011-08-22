(Corrects spelling of Amazon's Kindle bookreader in paragraph
By Carey Gillam
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug 22 Dow AgroSciences, a unit
of chemical conglomerate Dow Chemical (DOW.N) is launching a
genetically altered soybean seed aimed as a direct assault on
the dominance of global seed leader Monsanto Co (MON.N).
Dow submitted a regulatory package on Friday seeking
government approval for a glyphosate-tolerant soybean that the
company says would be the "first-ever, three-gene,"
herbicide-tolerant soybean.
The new soybean will be tolerant of a new Dow AgroSciences
herbicide that combines glyphosate, glufosinate and 2,4-D so
farmers can spray the weedkiller on fields without harming the
crop.
"This is our most important project ever," said Dow
AgroSciences CEO Antonio Galindez said in an interview with
Reuters. "It is big."
Dow is dubbing the system "Enlist" and sees it as a
replacement for Monsanto's wildly popular Roundup Ready system
that accounts for over 90 percent of U.S. soybean acreage and
also has a foothold over the vast majority of corn planted in
the United States.
After Monsanto introduced its first Roundup Ready soybean
in 1996, farmers embraced the system because it made killing
weeds easier. But since then, glyphosate use over Roundup Ready
soybeans, corn, cotton and other crops has grown so heavy that
several species of crop-choking weeds have become resistant to
glyphosate-based Roundup and those weeds are spreading rapidly
through North and South America.
Dow's Enlist system combines glyphosate and two other
herbicides in a way that Dow's research has shown kills the
weeds that no longer respond to glyphosate, while still
knocking out those that do.
Farmers would need to buy not only the new herbicide but
also the Dow seeds to gain the benefit.
"We call Enlist our Amazon Kindle," said Galindez, referring
to the electronic book reader released in 2007 that has helped
spur a decline in sales of traditional books from bookstores.
"It is bringing the next level of technology to the
market," said Galindez.
Pending regulatory approval the soybean trait package is
expected to be available by 2015.
Dow AgroSciences has been quietly inviting farmers and seed
companies to a "show farm" outside its headquarters in
Indianapolis to demonstrate the results of comparative testing
of Enlist versus Roundup.
Experts estimate glyphosate-resistant weeds have infested
close to 11 million acres. It is common for weeds to develop
resistance to herbicides. At least 130 types of weeds have
developed levels of herbicide resistance in more than 40 U.S.
states, more than found in any other country, according to weed
scientists.
Enlist follows Dow AgroSciences launch in 2010 of SmartStax,
an insect protection-trait and herbicide-resistance technology
for corn developed under a cross-licensing agreement between
Dow AgroSciences and Monsanto.
Galindez said Enlist will build on SmartStax and hopefully
help Dow AgroSciences gain significant market share.
The release is part of an ongoing alliance between Dow
AgroSciences and M.S. Technologies, a trait and technology
provider.
