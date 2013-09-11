(In paragraph 4, corrects AIG company name and stock symbols
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The big shakeup in the Dow
Jones industrial average's membership may yield some surprising
results when it comes to stock performance.
By one measure, at least, the index's three "has-beens" -
Hewlett-Packard Co, Alcoa Inc and Bank of America
Corp look like they have significantly more upside
potential than do the newcomers: Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Visa Inc and Nike Inc.
An invitation to join the Dow has not always been a sign of
good things to come for a company's shareholders, but getting
the boot from the index has by no means meant disaster either.
Former Dow components such as Honeywell International Inc
, Altria Group Inc, Monde International Inc
and Kraft Foods Group Inc have prospered since
leaving the Dow.
At the same time, other former Dow stocks, among them
Citigroup Inc, General Motors Co, American
International Group Inc and Eastman Kodak Co, have
struggled mightily. Citigroup is down roughly 90 percent in the
last decade, when its share price is adjusted for a 1-for-10
reverse stock split, and Kodak is just trying to survive.
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Chevron Corp have
out gained the Dow since being added as components.
And tech powerhouses Microsoft Corp and Intel Corp
are essentially unchanged in price over the past
decade, while the Dow 30 has risen more than 50 percent.
Alcoa, Hewlett-Packard and Bank of America, on average, are
undervalued by more than 30 percent, according to a valuation
metric used by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
By contrast, StarMine's so-called intrinsic value for
Goldman Sachs, Visa and Nike implies these three, on average,
offer little to no upside from their current stock prices.
Goldman is the only one of the three new components with the
potential for gain, according to StarMine. The investment bank,
at $164.35 a share on Tuesday, trades at a discount of roughly
30 percent to its intrinsic value of $235.67, a potential 43
percent gain if the model proves accurate.
Nike, at $66.41, and Visa, at $183.69, are overvalued by 20
percent and 25 percent, respectively, according to StarMine.
Intrinsic value gauges a company's current stock price
against its long-term earnings potential as estimated by the
most accurate analysts covering the stock.
By this measure, the best pick of former Dow components is
Hewlett-Packard, which StarMine estimates has an intrinsic value
of $44.70 a share, compared with Tuesday's price of $22.20, a
potential gain of more than 100 percent.
Bank of America, meanwhile, could rise 63 percent from its
current $14.64. According to StarMine projections, its intrinsic
value is $23.83.
Even Alcoa, which hasn't had a stock price north of $10
since May 2012, is seen having a potential gain of roughly 6
percent from its current price of $8.05, the lowest of any
current Dow component.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)