Oct 2 Dow Chemical Co said it expected to raise more than $2 billion from three chemical businesses that it has put up for sale as part of a plan to raise as much as $6 billion from asset sales.

Dow said it expected to sign deals for its Angus Chemical Co and AgroFresh Inc subsidiaries, as well as its sodium borohydride business, by the end of the year. The company expects the deals to close in early 2015. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)