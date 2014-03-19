March 19 Dow Chemical Co said it aims
sell a further $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion worth of assets as
it looks to narrow its focus to electronics, agriculture and
packaging.
Dow, which is seeking to lower its exposure to volatile
commodity prices, now aims to raise $4.5 billion to $6.0 billion
from asset sales by the end of 2015, Chief Executive Andrew
Liveris said on a call to update shareholders on the company's
strategy. (r.reuters.com/pag77v)
The company is under pressure from hedge fund titan Daniel
Loeb to spin off its lucrative but slow-growing petrochemical
unit and focus on specialty materials.
