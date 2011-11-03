NEW YORK Nov 3 Retiring Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Financial Officer James Bell plans to stay on the Dow Chemical (DOW.N) board of directors, a spokesman said.

Bell, 63, said earlier this week he will step down as CFO of the airplane manufacturer next April.

"He intends to stay on the board at Dow and doesn't expect any change," a Boeing spokesman said.

Bell, who also serves on the board of the Chicago Urban League, has been a Dow board member since 2005.

He received $237,239 as payment for his board membership in 2010, including cash and stock awards, according to financial filings from Midland, Michigan-based Dow.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm quit Dow's board last month to host a television show, less then seven months after joining the board. [ID:nN1E79B1KQ]

Granholm's departure left Dow's board at an even 12.

Dow had referred all requests for a comment about Bell's board membership to Chicago-based Boeing. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Maureen Bavdek)