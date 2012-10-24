Oct 24 Dow Chemical Co :
* To cut spending on growth projects
* CEO says will focus more on growth projects to come online
"in the
far-distant future"
* CEO says can't keep funding growth projects "in a world where
markets are
volatile"
* CEO says, "today Dow is a strong company"
* CEO says "acutely aware that Dow must demonstrate it can
achieve its earnings
target"
* CEO "looking at ways" to put some assets into master limited
partnership
(mlp)
* CEO says looking at divesting some assets
* CEO expects "more shutdowns and more idlings" across European
chemical
industry in next five years
* CEO says China appears to be "stabilizing"
* Says "we're not going to lose any sales" because of 20 plant
closures
* CEO says can "rest assured" will hit annual EBITDA target of
$10 billion "in
the next several years"