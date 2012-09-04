(Corrects number of members of executive committee in third paragraph)

Sept 4 Dow Chemical Co said it will rejig its business structure and appoint business presidents who will be accountable for the company's operations.

The company said it will eliminate the current business division structure effective immediately, and move to a global business unit model that will have business presidents.

The business presidents, who will be named later this week, will report to a five-member executive committee that includes Chief Executive Andrew Liveris and Chief Financial Officer Bill Weideman.

Shares of Dow Chemical closed at $29.31 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.