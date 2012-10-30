Oct 30 Dow Chemical Co said it will post
a fourth-quarter charge of as much as $1.1 billion related to
last week's announcement that it will close 20 plants and lay
off thousands of workers.
The largest U.S. chemical maker said the restructuring
program -- its second of 2012 -- was necessary due to dropping
demand for its plastics and other products.
Dow will record a charge of $900 million to $1.1 billion for
the layoffs, plant closures, as well as the write-down of
Dow-Kokam LLC, Dow's lithium ion battery joint venture. The
disclosure came as part of a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The Midland, Michigan-based company will lay off 3,000
workers in total, but the net job loss will be roughly 2,400 as
the company plans to boost staff in growth areas.
Shares of Dow have dropped 15 percent in the past six
months.