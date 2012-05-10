* Reject plan to split CEO, chairman roles
* Approve executive compensation plans
* Reject written consent proposal
NEW YORK, May 10 Dow Chemical Co
shareholders declined to split the roles of chairman and chief
executive at their annual meeting on Thursday, opting to keep
the reins of the largest U.S. chemical maker closely held.
The proposal to split the roles, which, if approved, would
have gone into effect after current Chairman and CEO Andrew
Liveris retired, received only 36 percent of votes cast.
The recent trend among corporate governance experts to
recommend splicing the two roles has produced results among
large banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup
, but industrial manufacturers, like DuPont and
General Electric mostly have kept their CEO and chair
roles combined.
Dow shareholders also approved Chairman and CEO Andrew
Liveris' $19.3 million compensation package for 2011, an
employee stock purchase plan and an executive stock compensation
plan.
Shareholders rejected a plan that would have let them vote
by written consent -- without meeting in person -- on various
proposals. That plan received only 39 percent of votes cast.
The compensation vote, required as part of 2010's Dodd-Frank
Act in the United States, was nonbinding.
Shares of Midland, Michigan-based Dow rose 20 cents to
$32.33 in morning trading.
