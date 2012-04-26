April 26 Dow Chemical Co, the largest
U.S. chemical maker by sales, posted a 34 percent drop in
first-quarter profit as declining specialty chemicals and
materials offset strong agricultural sales.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net
income of $412 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with
$625 million, or 54 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding restructuring charges and other one-time items,
the company earned 61 cents per share.
Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $14.72 billion.
The company left the first quarter with "momentum" and is
focused on developing new products, Chief Executive Andrew
Liveris said in a statement.
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)