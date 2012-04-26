* Adj EPS 61 cents vs. Street forecast 59 cents
* Revenue dips to $14.72 bln; misses Street
* Company entered Q2 with "momentum" - CEO
* Shares down nearly 4 percent in morning trading
(Adds conference call details, opening stock, graphic)
By Ernest Scheyder
April 26 Solid sales of herbicides and other agricultural
products helped Dow Chemical Co's first-quarter profit beat Wall
Street's expectations, but lower-than-expected revenue pushed shares down nearly
4 percent in morning trading.
Dow's chemicals and other products are used to make plastics, computers,
clothing and many other consumer goods. The company's results are often seen as
a barometer of global economic health.
The largest U.S. chemical maker by sales said the U.S. economy was
improving, helped by shale-derived natural gas, and that China would continue to
be an attractive growth market.
But parts of Europe remain in "recessionary conditions," the company said.
Volume rose in Europe only because of a propylene supply agreement Dow has with
Braskem SA for that continent after the Brazilian company bought
Dow's polypropylene business last year.
"We anticipate that global growth will gain momentum as we move through the
second quarter and into the remainder of the year," Chief Executive Andrew
Liveris said.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net income of $412
million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $625 million, or 54 cents per
share, in the year-ago period.
Earlier this month, Dow said it would close four plants and lay off 900
workers, part of a plan to slash costs by $250 million annually amid a weak
global economy. Liveris on Thursday described those moves as
"clear, surgical actions."
Excluding a charge for that restructuring plan, and other one-time items,
the company earned 61 cents a share.
By that measure, analysts had expected earnings of 59 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $14.72 billion. Analysts had projected
revenue of $15.01 billion.
Shares fell 3.9 percent to $34.65 in morning trading after closing at $36.08
on Wednesday. The stock has traded between $20.61 and $42.23 in the past 52
weeks.
PRODUCT AREAS
A strong start to the North American planting season helped Dow sell more
herbicides, pesticides and other agricultural products. Sales jumped 14 percent.
The company is awaiting U.S. approval for its Enlist biotech corn, which is
engineered to withstand liberal dousings of a Dow-developed herbicide.
The government is taking public comments on the new product through Friday,
and if approved, Enlist would give Dow a potent weapon to fight rivals DuPont
and Monsanto.
Liveris said Enlist should launch by the end of the year or early 2012.
Sales of Dow's performance plastics dropped 11 percent largely due to weak
margins in Europe and Asia. Dow uses crude oil-derived naphtha in those regions
to make some plastics, and high oil prices have harmed profit.
In North America, by contrast, Dow uses shale-derived natural gas to make
some plastics, and the cheap price of natural gas has boosted regional margins.
The company is building new ethylene plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast to
process even more natural gas derived from shale drilling.
Sales of de-icing fluids and other performance material products from Dow
fell 2 percent, partly due to a warm North American winter.
CASH RESERVES
Dow's cash fell 34 percent during the quarter to $3.61 billion as the
company culled debt by more than $1 billion during the quarter.
Dow said the ratio its debt to market capitalization is roughly 41 percent
now.
Earlier this month Dow boosted its quarterly dividend to 32 cents from 25
cents.
"Our firm priority is to increasingly reward shareholders, pay down debt and
invest in growth priorities," Liveris said on a conference call with investors.
OLYMPICS
Dow is an official global sponsor of the Olympics, and this summer's games
in London is the first since the sponsorship was inked more than two years ago.
However, Dow's connection to a 1984 gas leak in Bhopal, India, threatens to
scuttle the goodwill. Several environmental groups have launched a media
campaign ahead of the London event to get Dow removed as an official sponsor.
The leak occurred at a pesticide factory owned by a subsidiary of Union
Carbide, which sold the facility in 1994. Dow bought Union Carbide in 2001.
The Indian government wants Dow to pay an additional $1.7 billion, but Dow
has refused, saying it has no responsibility for Bhopal and that Union Carbide
settled liabilities.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has defended Dow's sponsorship of the
Olympics.
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by John Picinich, Dave Zimmerman)