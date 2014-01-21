EU mergers and takeovers (March 24)
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 21 Activist investor and hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb has taken a stake in Dow Chemical Co and wants the company to spin off its petrochemical arm, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.
News of the investment from Loeb's $14 billion firm, Third Point, sent Dow Chemical shares up nearly 7 percent in premarket trading.
Dow Chemical is now Loeb's largest investment, according to the letter.
A Dow Chemical spokeswoman, traveling with CEO Andrew Liveris in Davos, Switzerland, said she was unaware of Loeb's stake and would comment later.
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
HONG KONG, March 24 Air Products and Chemicals Inc said on Friday it would drop a proposed $1.5 billion bid for China's largest producer of industrial gases, leaving the door open for a competing offer from Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG.