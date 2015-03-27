March 27 Dow Chemical Co said it would separate a large part of its chlorine business and merge it with Olin Corp in a deal that will give Dow control of Olin.

The transaction, valued at $5 billion, will result in Dow shareholders owning about 50.5 percent of Olin shares, with existing Olin shareholders holding the rest. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)