BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
Nov 21 Dow Chemical Co said it would add four independent directors to its board as part of an agreement with hedge fund Third Point LLC.
The four directors will be included in Dow's nominees for election at the 2015 annual meeting.
Reuters reported earlier this week that Third Point was considering a proxy contest after negotiations over board seats with the largest U.S. chemical company broke down on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the talks. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona