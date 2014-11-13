(Updates with details on potential proxy contest, failed board
talks)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 13 Hedge fund Third Point is
considering launching a proxy contest at Dow Chemical Co after
negotiations over board seats with the largest U.S. chemical
company broke down on Thursday, two sources familiar with the
talks said.
Dow had offered to expand its board and add two directors
who had previously served on other boards with Dow Chief
Executive Officer Andrew Liveris, but the hedge fund rejected
the proposed directors, the people said.
Third Point, one of Dow's biggest investors with a 2 percent
stake, had been talking to the company for months and was told
last Thursday that a deal on board representation was imminent,
the people said. The $17.5 billion hedge fund, run by Daniel
Loeb, had previously selected three candidates and asked the
company to pick two of them.
Third Point now has several weeks to make a final decision
before a deadline to launch a proxy contest, where it would
nominate its own slate of directors for shareholders to vote on
next year at the annual meeting.
As one of the hedge fund industry's most closely watched
funds, Third Point has played an increasingly powerful role in
board rooms at U.S. companies, having handpicked a new CEO at
Yahoo and joined the board at auction house Sotheby's this year.
Third Point first disclosed its stake in Dow in January and
asked it to consider splitting into two companies by separating
its commoditized raw material units from specialty chemicals
businesses. Dow has said that keeping its units together helps
lower costs.
Raising the pressure on Dow on Thursday, Third Point
launched a new website, www.value-dow.com, with a video
that says the company has broken its promises and made excuses
for lagging behind rivals.
It also said it named Robert Miller, the chairman of the
American International Group, and Raymond Milchovich, the former
chief executive of the airplane maker Hawker Beechcraft, as
members of an advisory board to guide Dow. The men were two of
the three director candidates Third Point put forth, the sources
said.
Dow said statements in the video released by Third Point
show a "fundamental lack of understanding" of the company and
said its board and management were working in the best interests
of shareholders.
On Wednesday, Dow said it would raise its dividend 14
percent to 42 cents and increase its share buy-back program.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler, Tom
Brown, Alan Crosby and Cynthia Osterman)