Oct 23 Dow Chemical Co, the largest
chemical maker in the United States, posted a 39 percent fall in
quarterly profit, hurt by price declines in all geographic areas
including Europe and China.
Dow reported third-quarter profit of $497 million or 42
cents per share. This compares with a profit of $815 million, or
69 cents per share in the same quarter last year, or adjusted
earnings of $729 million, or 62 cents per share.
Sales were $13.6 billion, down 10 percent, or 7 percent on
an adjusted basis.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn
37 cents a share, excluding items, on sales of $14.22 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.