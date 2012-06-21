June 21 Dow Jones & Co said on Thursday it will
end the print edition of its personal finance magazine
SmartMoney to focus instead on the title's digital version.
The last print edition of SmartMoney will be the September
issue, which will be on newsstands on Aug. 14.
The print edition's staff of about 25, largely editorial
jobs, will be cut. The editorial staff of the digital version,
Smartmoney.com, will be expanded by six to 15. T he team will
report to Raju Narisetti, managing editor of The Wall Street
Journal digital Network.
Consumer magazines, like newspapers, have been hurt by the
Internet, where much of the content is available at no cost more
immediately.
"It's clear that the volatility of markets and asset classes
has increased the need for rapid delivery of personal finance
intelligence, so we will be expanding our team and presence on
the Web," said Robert Thomson, editor-in-chief of Dow Jones &
Company and managing editor of The Wall Street Journal.
Dow Jones, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
, launched SmartMoney in 1992 in a joint venture with
Hearst Corporation. Dow Jones bought out Hearst's 50 percent
stake in 2010.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Leslie Adler)